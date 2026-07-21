Anuj Rawat's Zomato order feeds NEET-UG protesters at Jantar Mantar
A Zomato delivery person became an unexpected hero at the NEET-UG 2026 protests, braving heavy rain to hand out meals at Jantar Mantar.
The food was ordered by Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, who simply told the driver to give the food to whoever was hungry.
Videos of the moment quickly went viral, with protesters warmly thanking both Rawat and the delivery person for their support.
Food deliveries continue as protests intensify
Protesters shared that the delivery guy had helped them before and promised he'd keep coming, even in bad weather.
Along with orders through Zomato from McDonald's and Domino's, food was also sent, while groups like Sachkhand Foundation shared a video showing delivered food packets.
The protests grew more intense after police dismantled stages on Monday and used force against demonstrators.