Anukul and Reba Roy Poddar escape Mansarovar Yatra flash floods

Retired schoolteachers Anukul Poddar and his wife Reba Roy Poddar, a retired couple from Basirhat, West Bengal, had a close call during the flash floods in Nepal on August 26.

While on the Mansarovar Yatra with their group, their driver spotted water cascading down a hillside at a distance and quickly reversed to avoid danger.

Reba described the scene as chaotic: "We could see people running, children crying. That is when we realized something terrible had happened," while Anukul Poddar said, "We saw shops quickly downing shutters and schoolchildren running uphill,"