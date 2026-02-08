Anyone from Hindu background can be RSS chief: Mohan Bhagwat
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has set the record straight: anyone from any Hindu background can become the sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he said leadership isn't about caste—it's about picking "the best available candidate."
This was his way of shutting down talk that RSS picks its leaders based on caste.
Who picks the chief
Bhagwat admitted that RSS is often seen as Brahmin-heavy, mostly because it started out in a Brahmin-majority area.
But he emphasized how things have changed, saying people from all communities are now part of the organization.
He also shared that top leaders—not voters—choose the chief based on merit, not background.
The RSS is an organization.