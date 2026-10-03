AP Singh says IAF plans 36 to 40 fighters yearly

The Indian Air Force is under pressure because new fighter jets are taking longer than expected to join the fleet.

IAF Chief AP Singh shared that keeping enough squadrons ready is getting tricky, so the plan now is to ramp up production, aiming for 36 to 40 new aircraft each year, including both LCA Mk-1A and MRFA models.

This push is key to stop squadron numbers from dropping too low and to work toward the goal of 42 squadrons.