Appellate tribunal judge TS Sivagnanam resigns amid Bengal voter review India May 07, 2026

TS Sivagnanam, who was among 19 retired judges notified as single-member Appellate Tribunals, has resigned.

He handed in his resignation to the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court and informed election officials as well.

Sivagnanam's role was to review appeals about who gets to vote in Bengal.

He came on board after a Supreme Court order when millions of voters' names were under review.