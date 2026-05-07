Appellate tribunal judge TS Sivagnanam resigns amid Bengal voter review
TS Sivagnanam, who was among 19 retired judges notified as single-member Appellate Tribunals, has resigned.
He handed in his resignation to the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court and informed election officials as well.
Sivagnanam's role was to review appeals about who gets to vote in Bengal.
He came on board after a Supreme Court order when millions of voters' names were under review.
Millions of Bengal voter appeals unprocessed
The Supreme Court set up an appeal process for people whose names were added or deleted from voter lists: over 3.4 million appeals needed reviewing.
Sivagnanam heard some big cases, like those involving a Congress candidate and the grandson of artist Nandalal Bose.
But with less than 2,000 appeals processed before elections, many affected voters were unable to cast their ballots this time around.