April 13 Noida violence traced to Pakistan-run false social posts
India
Turns out, the April 13 violence in Noida was triggered by false information spread through social media handles run from Pakistan.
Posts from accounts like @Proudindiannavi and @Mir_llyas_INC stirred up fear and anger, which quickly led to chaos and property damage in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Police trace accounts, file cybercrime case
Police have filed a case under cybercrime laws.
After tracing these accounts (apparently they used virtual private networks, or VPNs, to hide their real location).