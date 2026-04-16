April 13 Noida violence traced to Pakistan-run false social posts India Apr 16, 2026

Turns out, the April 13 violence in Noida was triggered by false information spread through social media handles run from Pakistan.

Posts from accounts like @Proudindiannavi and @Mir_llyas_INC stirred up fear and anger, which quickly led to chaos and property damage in Gautam Buddh Nagar.