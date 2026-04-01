APSRTC and VVIT busses collide near Undavalli Caves, minor injuries
India
Two busses, one from APSRTC and another from VVIT Deemed to be University, crashed near Undavalli Caves in Amaravati's Guntur district on Thursday.
Several APSRTC passengers got away with minor injuries, and locals quickly stepped in to help before emergency crews arrived.
Police: VVIT bus speeding caused collision
Police say the university bus was speeding around a curve when it lost control and hit the other bus.
Both vehicles took a heavy hit at the front, but thankfully, no students were on board the university bus.
The driver had an anxiety attack and got medical attention.
Police are investigating, and traffic was briefly held up while everyone got help.