APSRTC bus overturns near Madduluru, 14 injured expected to recover
India
An APSRTC bus heading from Kondapi to Ongole flipped into a roadside ditch near Madduluru village on Saturday morning, leaving 14 people hurt.
Thankfully, everyone is expected to recover, as none of the injuries were serious.
The accident happened around 8:45am when the driver lost control while trying to let another bus pass.
Social Welfare Minister promises medical support
Police and locals teamed up fast, getting the injured, including a woman conductor needing extra care, to nearby hospitals using ambulances.
Out of about 70 passengers on board, most were uninjured.
Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy visited the victims in the hospital and promised full medical support, while officials have called for an inquiry and better safety measures going forward.