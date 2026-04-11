Aradhana Das accused of taking 95L over Cuttack land promise India Apr 11, 2026

Aradhana Das, a senior IAS officer in Odisha, has been accused of taking ₹95 lakh from Kamal Kumar Bhawsinka, a differently-abled man, after promising him land in Cuttack.

The money was paid by Bhawsinka's wife through two bank transactions and cash payments, but the promised land never materialized.

Das allegedly issued threats instead of returning the money.