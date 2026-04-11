Aradhana Das accused of taking 95L over Cuttack land promise
India
Aradhana Das, a senior IAS officer in Odisha, has been accused of taking ₹95 lakh from Kamal Kumar Bhawsinka, a differently-abled man, after promising him land in Cuttack.
The money was paid by Bhawsinka's wife through two bank transactions and cash payments, but the promised land never materialized.
Das allegedly issued threats instead of returning the money.
Case registered payments confirmed permission sought
The case is now officially registered and investigators have confirmed the payments. However, Das is not cooperating with the probe.
Police have asked state authorities for permission to take formal action against her, something required when dealing with government officials.