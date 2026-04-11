Artemis II lunar flyby done: When's NASA's next Moon mission?

NASA 's Artemis II mission has successfully completed a lunar flyby, taking a major step toward the agency's goal of returning humans to the Moon . The next mission in this ambitious program, Artemis III, is scheduled for 2027. It will test critical docking capabilities with commercial landers. Humans are expected to land on the Moon with Artemis IV in 2028, focusing on establishing a long-term presence near the South Pole.

Crew return Sweeping journey around the far side of Moon The Artemis II mission crew, comprising Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, has successfully returned to Earth. They completed a sweeping journey around the far side of the Moon before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego's coast. This has left many wondering when NASA will launch its next Moon mission, Artemis III, and when humans will land on the Moon again.

Mission details Artemis III won't put astronauts on Moon right away The Artemis III mission will not put astronauts on the Moon right away. Instead, it will serve as a crucial technical rehearsal. "The Artemis III mission will launch crew in the Orion spacecraft on top of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket to test rendezvous and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial spacecraft needed to land astronauts on the Moon," NASA explained.

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