Group Captain Angad Singh said the mission is of global significance

'Watershed moment': Indian astronauts applaud NASA's Artemis II mission

By Akash Pandey 08:38 am Apr 11, 202608:38 am

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The success of NASA's Artemis II mission has been hailed as a "watershed moment" by Indian astronaut-designates. Group Captain Angad Singh said the mission is of global significance, marking humanity's return to the Moon after over 50 years. He emphasized that it reaffirms faith in human capability and resilience, adding that "It has re-validated that nothing is impossible when you have the right amount of human resilience, vision, and the best system engineering of the day has to offer."