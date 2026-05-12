Araghchi and Lavrov head to New Delhi for BRICS meeting
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russia's Sergey Lavrov are heading to New Delhi for the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on May 14-15, 2026.
This is Araghchi's first visit to India since the Middle East conflict kicked off in February.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi is skipping the event due to ongoing U.S.-China talks, so Ambassador Xu Feihong is likely to represent China.
BRICS split over Middle East conflict
This meeting is happening while BRICS countries are split over the Middle East conflict involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
India has tried to stay neutral, but tensions remain, especially after Tehran asked Delhi to take a stand against U.S.-Israeli strikes earlier this year.
The group will also talk about global cooperation and how shifting alliances are making things more complicated than ever.