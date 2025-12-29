Aravalli range: SC stays November 20 verdict that limited definition

The Supreme Court has stayed its previous order that limited the definition of the Aravalli Hills. The decision was taken on Monday in a suo motu case concerning the mountain range's definition, which had raised concerns of unregulated mining and environmental damage. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also included Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih.

Definition dispute Court seeks clarifications on Aravalli Hills definition The court said some clarifications were needed on the definitions of the Aravalli Hills. It stayed a November 20 order that had accepted a committee's recommendations on defining the range and regulating mining activities. The bench ordered that "recommendations of the committee and findings of the Supreme Court... shall remain in abeyance till then." The case will be taken up again on January 21, 2026.

Expert analysis Expert committee proposed to analyze Aravalli report The court has suggested forming a high-powered expert committee to examine the report submitted by an earlier expert panel. The CJI stressed that a fair, independent exercise is needed before implementing any recommendations or judgments. The issues to be looked into include whether limiting the definition of Aravalli to a 500m area creates a structural paradox and if it broadens the scope for regulated mining in non-Aravalli areas.

Range overview Aravalli range spans multiple states The Aravalli range, which runs through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, has been at the center of a legal dispute over its definition and mining regulations. In May 2024, the Supreme Court called for a proper definition of the mountain range amid illegal mining concerns. A committee was formed to look into these issues and submitted a report in October this year with recommendations to protect the Aravalli Hills.