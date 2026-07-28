Archana, 45, allegedly attempts suicide outside Chief Minister's special cell
India
A 45-year-old woman named Archana allegedly tried to take her own life right outside the Chief Minister's Special Cell in Chennai on Monday.
She was there hoping to get help with a long-running land dispute, but things took a serious turn.
Police personnel on security duty acted quickly and got her to the hospital.
Secretariat tightens screening, police investigate
Archana's actions caused a brief panic at the Secretariat, leading officials to ramp up visitor screening and security. Police are now looking into what happened.
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