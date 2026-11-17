Archana Veeramani files case after Chennai pool excavation by SIT
Archana Veeramani has taken legal action after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) dug up her swimming pool in Chennai on November 14 without any prior notice.
The dig was part of a child abuse investigation involving her father, R. Veeramani, but nothing was found in the pool.
Court requires Archana Veeramani's lawyer present
Archana's lawyer says the SIT did not follow proper procedure by not informing her or her elderly mother before the excavation.
She is now asking the court to make sure future searches respect legal rules.
Meanwhile, after earlier issues, including Archana being removed from a flight, the court has said her lawyer must be present for any questioning at her home as the investigation continues.