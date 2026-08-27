Arjun Sharma arrested in Agra over Nikitha Godishala's Maryland killing

Godishala had moved to Maryland for her master's when she met Sharma. After losing his job last year, Sharma borrowed $4,000 from her family but could not pay it back.

On December 31, he allegedly lured her to his apartment and fatally stabbed her before using Nikitha's credit card and transferring $4,000 to his own account on 01.01.2026 through Nikitha's mobile and traveled back to India on January 2, 2026.

Authorities tracked him down months later; now plans are underway to extradite him to the US through the CBI through Interpol to the USA where the crime took place.