Armed forces carry elderly woman, sleeping infant through Assam floodwaters
India
A touching rescue in flood-hit Assam on July 20 showed armed forces carrying an elderly woman and a sleeping infant through deep water to safety.
The clip captured the dedication of rescuers working tirelessly as families face tough times.
Assam floods kill 78, 300,000+ affected
Floods have claimed 78 lives so far and affected over 300,000 people across seven districts, damaging homes, roads, and schools.
With the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms from July 30 to August 1, things could get even tougher for those still struggling.