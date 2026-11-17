Armed forces consider allowing Agniveers to marry during 2nd tour
Big update for Agniveers: The armed forces are thinking about letting eligible soldiers under the Agnipath scheme, who are offered the two-year extension and remain unmarried at the time of enrolment for it, marry during the "second tour of duty," pending government approval.
Right now, marriage isn't allowed in the initial four-year stint, but this change could make things more flexible during what's called the "second tour of duty."
Cabinet approves 2-year extension for Agniveers
The Union Cabinet just approved a two-year extension, so Agniveers can now serve up to six years.
Top performers can join regular forces after four years; others can opt for this extra time, though they still need to be unmarried when starting the extension.
The armed forces are also looking at improving leave from 30 days a year (much less than for regular soldiers), aiming to make life fairer and more appealing for those signing up.