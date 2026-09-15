Armed men use chili smoke to hold Ghaziabad family hostage
India
In Ghaziabad's Kalchhina village, a family of eight, including six kids, was held hostage by about six armed men who used chili smoke to force them out of their home on Monday night.
The robbers tied up one family member, hurt another who tried to resist, and took off with jewelry meant for an upcoming wedding, even though the family said they didn't have the cash or silver the robbers wanted.
Police review CCTV and statements
Police are checking CCTV footage and have taken statements from the victims.
Senior police officer Siddharth Gautam shared that an investigation into the case was underway.