Armed robbers seize ₹1.5cr from 2 employees in Delhi
India
Two employees riding a scooter in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area were held up by armed robbers near the Zakhira flyover on Wednesday.
The thieves, arriving on a motorcycle, threatened them with a gun and got away with an astonishing ₹1.5 crore in cash.
The victims were headed to Chandni Chowk with the cash when this happened.
Multiple police teams probe CCTV footage
Police are digging into CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspects.
Multiple teams are on the case, and authorities say they're working hard to catch those responsible.