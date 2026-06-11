Armed robbers seize ₹1.5cr from 2 employees in Delhi India Jun 11, 2026

Two employees riding a scooter in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area were held up by armed robbers near the Zakhira flyover on Wednesday.

The thieves, arriving on a motorcycle, threatened them with a gun and got away with an astonishing ₹1.5 crore in cash.

The victims were headed to Chandni Chowk with the cash when this happened.