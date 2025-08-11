Next Article
Armed robbers steal ₹14.8cr gold from bank in broad daylight
Six armed robbers pulled off a quick, bold heist at Isaf Small Finance Bank in Khitola, near Jabalpur this morning.
They grabbed over ₹14.8 crore worth of gold and around ₹5.7 lakh in cash—all in just a few minutes—and escaped before anyone could react.
Police are now digging into CCTV footage to track them down.
District borders sealed, alerts sent to neighboring areas
The robbers wore helmets to hide their faces and threatened the staff at gunpoint for locker keys, making off with 14.8kg of gold.
District borders have been sealed and alerts sent to neighboring areas as police teams follow up on promising leads.
"We're confident we'll crack this case soon," said senior officer Suryakant Sharma, sounding optimistic about catching the gang.