Kant says India needs to team up with China
Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO, says India needs better ties with China to really grow its manufacturing game.
With PM Modi heading to the SCO Summit in Beijing, Kant points out that teaming up with China is crucial if India wants to compete globally.
Kant's advice comes while India and China still face border tensions after the 2020 Galwan clash.
He highlights how China powers nearly a fifth of the world's economy and supplies over 90% of manufacturing for top US companies.
For India, Chinese inputs are a big deal if we want to step up on the world stage.
Modi's trip follows US tariffs on India and questions about Russian oil imports—making China an even bigger economic player for us right now.
Still, there are diplomatic strains: India has pushed back at SCO meetings over the lack of mention of attacks like the Pahalgam incident.