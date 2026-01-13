Army Chief calls 1963 China-Pakistan border deal "illegal"

Why does this matter?

India's government has always pushed back against China's moves in Shaksgam Valley, stressing that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh—including Shaksgam—are part of India.

China claims the area based on the old deal with Pakistan and says its projects there are about development.

But for India, these actions threaten its territorial integrity and raise tensions along the border.

The strong response from both India's military and diplomats is aimed at stopping any attempts to legitimize what they see as illegal occupation.