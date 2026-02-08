Army chief reviews security situation in J&K, visits forward areas
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi spent February 6-7 in Jammu and Kashmir, attending a high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and visiting the White Knight Headquarters in Jammu.
He then headed out to Poonch and Rajouri to see firsthand how ready the forces are and how counter-terror operations are holding up.
General Dwivedi gets updates on how troops are handling challenges
In Rajouri, General Dwivedi got updates on how troops are handling security challenges—especially in tough terrain—and learned that deliberations focused on the infusion of advanced technologies to further enhance operational capability.
Deliberations also focused on inter-agency synergy.
Chief honors retired Subedar Parvez Ahmed
While visiting forward areas in Poonch, he praised the troops for their high morale and professionalism.
At Kamsar village, he honored retired Subedar Parvez Ahmed—a former colleague—for his community support during Operation Sindoor, giving him the Veteran Achiever Award as a heartfelt thank you for making a difference beyond duty.