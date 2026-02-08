Army chief reviews security situation in J&K, visits forward areas India Feb 08, 2026

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi spent February 6-7 in Jammu and Kashmir, attending a high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and visiting the White Knight Headquarters in Jammu.

He then headed out to Poonch and Rajouri to see firsthand how ready the forces are and how counter-terror operations are holding up.