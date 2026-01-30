Army fires warning shots at 15 Pakistani drones near LoC
India
On Friday, the Indian Army spotted about 15 Pakistani drones flying near the Line of Control in Kupwara's Keran sector.
Soldiers fired warning shots, making the drones turn back—no damage or hits reported.
No 1 was hurt
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The Army has further intensified surveillance and is keeping the situation under close watch.
Drones are new front in infiltration game
The Keran sector has seen infiltration attempts, and now drones are being used to try and slip past defenses.
It's a sign that cross-border tactics are shifting from old-school ground routes to high-tech aerial moves.