Army havildar jailed 1 year for molesting major general's wife
An army havildar has been kicked out of service and given one year of rigorous jail time after he molested a major general's wife at a temple inside his military station on May 19, 2026.
He reportedly groped her, tried to silence her, and chased her as she escaped, but was soon caught by the base guards.
Havildar confessed, defense questioned SCM fairness
The havildar confessed during army proceedings and faced charges under both the Army Act and new criminal laws.
The trial moved quickly to protect the victim's dignity. However, his defense team questioned if using a summary court-martial (SCM) was fair compared to a more detailed district court-martial.
The Commanding Officer said, "Prompt disposal by Summary Court Martial is the most expedient and effective means of discharging this obligation."