Army jawan killed in Hyder Shah Kote hit-and-run, 3 injured
India
A tragic hit-and-run in Hyder Shah Kote, near Hyderabad, left an Army jawan dead and three others hurt on Sunday night.
Police say a group of young people, suspected to be drunk and driving on the wrong side at high speed, crashed into the Army personnel.
The jawan died instantly.
Car struck additional pedestrians before stopping
Shockingly, the car didn't stop after hitting them. It went on to strike more pedestrians before finally halting.
The injured were taken to a hospital, with one person critically hurt.
The suspects ran off but left their car behind; police are now checking CCTV footage and evidence to track them down.