J&K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam
What's the story
A joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) resulted in the killing of one terrorist in Budgam district on Friday. The operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs about a suspected group of terrorists moving from Pakherpora in Pulwama to Yousmarg in Budgam.
Operation details
Encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire
The operation was launched in Ashdar Gali, Budgam district.
The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps announced on X that "vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralized and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress."
The identity of the terrorist has yet to be ascertained.