Army soldier attacked by toll plaza staff: What happened

Panwar's family couldn't help because their car door jammed

Panwar's family couldn't help because their car door jammed during the attack.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral online. Police have arrested six people so far on charges including attempt to murder and robbery.

The next day, hundreds of locals protested at the toll plaza, causing property damage. In response, security has been increased at all toll plazas in the area.

The National Highways Authority fined the operator ₹20 lakh and took over operations directly.

The Army has condemned the attack and is working with police for justice as investigations continue.