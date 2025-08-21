Army soldier attacked by toll plaza staff: What happened
On August 17, 2024, Indian Army soldier Kapil Singh, also known as Kapil Panwar, was violently assaulted by a group of toll plaza employees at Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway.
Singh, who was heading back to duty in Srinagar after his leave and asked for quick passage due to a flight, got into an argument with the staff that escalated into, according to his brother, 10-12 employees attacking him with sticks and rods.
Panwar's family couldn't help because their car door jammed
Panwar's family couldn't help because their car door jammed during the attack.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral online. Police have arrested six people so far on charges including attempt to murder and robbery.
The next day, hundreds of locals protested at the toll plaza, causing property damage. In response, security has been increased at all toll plazas in the area.
The National Highways Authority fined the operator ₹20 lakh and took over operations directly.
The Army has condemned the attack and is working with police for justice as investigations continue.