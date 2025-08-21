Next Article
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand block roads, disrupt Char Dham Yatra
Heavy rains have triggered landslides across Uttarakhand, blocking 155 roads—including key highways for the Char Dham Yatra.
The IMD has put several hill districts on orange alert for Friday and Saturday, and relief teams are working swiftly to clear debris from major routes like Badrinath and Gangotri.
Pilgrims, locals facing big problems
The blocked roads are causing big problems for both pilgrims and locals.
Travel is risky, and apple farmers in Harsil are watching their crops—and their earnings—get stuck behind landslides.
Emergency crews are trying to restore access and keep supplies moving, but with more rain expected, delays and disruptions aren't over yet.