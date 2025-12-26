Next Article
Army steps up anti-terror ops in Jammu after new intel
India
The Indian Army is ramping up counter-terror operations in Jammu's Kishtwar and Doda districts after reports that 30-35 Pakistani militants are hiding out in the snowy mountains.
These groups are using the harsh winter to stay hidden and are pressuring locals for supplies as their usual support networks dry up.
Why does it matter?
This crackdown comes after a deadly attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists, sparking nationwide outrage.
In response, India launched major strikes against terror camps across the border and has kept up pressure with joint patrols, drones, and special forces to stop militants from regrouping.
The goal: keep communities safe and prevent further violence.