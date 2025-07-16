Next Article
Arrest made in Rahul Fazilpuria shooting incident
A 25-year-old man named Vishal has been arrested in Sonipat for allegedly trying to shoot singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram.
The incident happened on a Monday, when men in a white Tata Punch car fired at Fazilpuria but missed, then sped away.
Fazilpuria filed a complaint the next day, leading to Vishal's arrest on Wednesday.
Stalking singer for days
According to police, Vishal had been stalking Fazilpuria for days and plotted the attack with others while staying at guesthouses in Gurugram.
Inspector Amit Kumar said they're still looking for more suspects.
The police have asked everyone to stay calm and promised they're doing everything they can to keep the community safe.