J&K: 2 suspected terrorist associates arrested with IEDs, pistol
What's the story
The Baramulla police, in a joint operation with the 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), have arrested two suspected terrorist associates in Delina in the district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Hindustan Times, which cited the police, the suspects were identified as Tahir Ahmad Malik and Waseem Sultan Beigh, both residents of Chinkipora, Sopore. The operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence inputs and took place in the Darpura Nursery area.
Seized items
Police recovered CANIK pistol, 2 IEDs from accused
During the operation, the police recovered a Turkish-made CANIK pistol along with a magazine containing 10 rounds.
They also found two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing around 15kg and 7.5kg, respectively.
In addition to these weapons, a scooter and ₹6,500 cash were also seized from the accused, the report stated.
Investigation underway
Accused suspected to have facilitated movement, weapons supply to terrorists
Preliminary investigations suggest that Malik and Beigh were functioning as overground workers (OGWs). They are suspected to have facilitated the movement and supply of weapons and explosives to terrorist operatives.
A police spokesperson said, "Their suspected role and the extent of their involvement are being investigated."
A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law.
Network probe
Investigation underway to identify other individuals involved in suspected network
The ongoing investigation aims to establish backward and forward linkages of the arrested suspects.
The police are working to identify other individuals involved in this suspected network.
They are also trying to ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered arms and explosives.
Further details about these investigations are awaited as authorities continue their efforts in this case.