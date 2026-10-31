Siang dam won't be forced on locals: Arunachal CM
What's the story
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them. The government is only seeking cooperation to complete its Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), he said. "I want to reach out to all the associations and units in the Siang area to try and provide more clarity about this project," Khandu told reporters.
Project assessment
Decision on dam after determining feasibility: Khandu
Khandu emphasized that a decision on the dam's construction will only be taken after determining its feasibility through the PFR.
He assured that even if the project is found viable, residents will be consulted as per legal provisions.
"This project won't move forward without talking to the public," Khandu said, expressing optimism about local organizations' response during his recent interactions.
Community resistance
Proposed project, community opposition
The proposed 11,200-megawatt project on the Siang river is being pursued by the Centre through NHPC. It aims to be a multipurpose storage project, combining hydropower generation with water management and strategic objectives.
However, it has faced opposition from indigenous Adi community members over fears of village submergence, displacement, loss of ancestral land and livelihoods, and environmental damage.
The project's location in a seismically active area has raised safety concerns too.
Escalating unrest
Protests turn violent, properties damaged
Protests intensified in October, with demonstrations turning violent in late September and again on October 23.
Protesters set fire to an NHPC office and a police station in Pasighat, while several vehicles and properties linked to political leaders were damaged.
The unrest has prompted additional security deployment and renewed efforts by the state government to initiate dialogue.
Ongoing tensions
Outreach amid continuing demands for halt to survey activities
Khandu's latest outreach comes amid continuing demands from local organizations for meaningful consultations and a halt to survey activities until their concerns are addressed.
Tensions have persisted over the past week.
On October 25, Khandu held separate meetings with legislators and indigenous community representatives to discuss the PFR, environmental concerns, and national security implications.
On October 29, a solidarity rally in Itanagar demanded the release of detained protesters and the withdrawal of cases.