Arunachal CM Pema Khandu says SUMP vital for water security
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu says the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is crucial right now, especially with China planning a massive 60,000-megawatt dam upstream.
SUMP isn't just about making electricity; it's mainly about keeping India's water safe and making sure downstream areas aren't affected if China diverts water.
Khandu pledges talks, committees, compensation, rehabilitation
After protests in the Siang region, Khandu emphasized open talks and working closely with local communities.
Committees are being set up to address concerns, and he promised compensation and rehabilitation for affected families and assets.
He also made it clear that nothing's final yet: detailed studies on environmental and social impacts will follow.