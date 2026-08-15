Arunachal CM Pema Khandu unveils ₹7,834cr 2026-2029 post-disaster infrastructure plan
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu just rolled out a massive ₹7,834 crore plan for 2026-2029, aiming to rebuild and upgrade the state's infrastructure after recent floods and landslides.
Announced on Independence Day, the focus is on better roads, stronger rural connections, and modern power systems to help communities bounce back from disasters.
Arunachal plan allocates ₹2,334cr, 2 ₹2,000cr
The funds include ₹2,334 crore for urban road upgrades and ₹2,000 crore each for all-weather rural roads and improved power infrastructure.
Khandu also gave a shoutout to women entrepreneurs (nearly 46% of state startups are led by women) and mentioned over 16,000 self-help groups empowering local women.
He wrapped up by calling everyone to work together toward his Viksit Arunachal 2047 vision: a future where Arunachal is developed but still proudly rooted in its culture.