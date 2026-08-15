Arunachal CM Pema Khandu unveils ₹7,834cr 2026-2029 post-disaster infrastructure plan

The funds include ₹2,334 crore for urban road upgrades and ₹2,000 crore each for all-weather rural roads and improved power infrastructure.

Khandu also gave a shoutout to women entrepreneurs (nearly 46% of state startups are led by women) and mentioned over 16,000 self-help groups empowering local women.

He wrapped up by calling everyone to work together toward his Viksit Arunachal 2047 vision: a future where Arunachal is developed but still proudly rooted in its culture.