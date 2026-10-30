Arunachal government open to Siang Upper Multipurpose Project concerns
India
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein says the government is open to hearing everyone's concerns about the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
Speaking in Kra Daadi district, he emphasized honest conversations and expert input to help clear up any confusion and find common ground.
Mein urges youth entrepreneurship, cultural preservation
Mein encouraged young people to explore entrepreneurship, especially in tourism, using improved infrastructure and government schemes for homestays or resorts.
He also urged the youth to help preserve local languages and traditions by documenting them digitally.
Highlighting Arunachal's rich natural resources, he called for smart use of hydropower and minerals while balancing progress with cultural roots.