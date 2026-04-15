Arunachal Pradesh begins Census 2027 self-enumeration before door-to-door enumeration
India
Arunachal Pradesh is kicking off Census 2027 with a self-enumeration phase from April 16-30, where residents can submit their household information online or through official channels.
After that, from May 1-30, census workers will go door-to-door to collect and double-check details.
Chafikhur Rahman stresses participation and confidentiality
Chafikhur Rahman from the census team says everyone's input is key for accurate data: this information helps plan better development, infrastructure, and basic services across the state.
All personal details are kept strictly confidential and used only for statistics.
The government is urging everyone to see this as a civic duty: have your information ready and always check an enumerator's ID if they visit.