Arunachal Pradesh cabinet ends 80-20 job reservation after review
India
Arunachal Pradesh has ended its 80-20 job reservation system, which used to give most government jobs to APST candidates.
Now, everyone applying for Group A, B, and C posts will face the same eligibility criteria.
The cabinet made this call after a High Power Committee review.
PRC APST membership and language required
To land a government job now, you'll need a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), to be an APST member, and to know at least one indigenous tribal language; there's even a language test after you join.
Recruitment boards are updating their processes right away.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu says these changes aim to strengthen eligibility requirements for government employment in the state and ensure that candidates meet the prescribed indigenous and local criteria.