Arunachal Pradesh flash floods and landslides affect over 90,000 residents India Jul 01, 2026

Arunachal Pradesh has been hit hard by flash floods and landslides after heavy rains last week, leaving over 90,000 people in 251 villages affected.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju visited the state, promising full support from the center.

Sadly, four people lost their lives, 21 were injured, and two are still missing.

Keyi Panyor is among the worst-affected districts.