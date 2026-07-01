Arunachal Pradesh flash floods and landslides affect over 90,000 residents
Arunachal Pradesh has been hit hard by flash floods and landslides after heavy rains last week, leaving over 90,000 people in 251 villages affected.
Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju visited the state, promising full support from the center.
Sadly, four people lost their lives, 21 were injured, and two are still missing.
Keyi Panyor is among the worst-affected districts.
Rescue teams aid Arunachal recovery
Rescue teams like the SDRF, NDRF, and local volunteers are on the ground helping out.
The ministers said they're working closely with state leaders on permanent solutions so these disasters don't keep happening.
There's also a push to rebuild roads and farms, with Governor Parnaik highlighting plans for "Organic Arunachal" to boost agriculture as things recover.