Arunachal Pradesh floods and landslides kill 4, affect over 90,000

Upper Siang worst hit, infrastructure damaged

Upper Siang district has been hit hardest, with more than half of the total affected people there.

Homes, roads, bridges, and water systems have taken a big hit across several districts.

Union ministers and rescue teams are on the ground helping out, while relief camps are up for those displaced.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pointed out major losses to crops like paddy and fruit, so it's not just homes but also livelihoods at stake right now.