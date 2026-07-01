Arunachal Pradesh governor K T Parnaik congratulates General Dhiraj Seth
India
Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt. Gen. (ret.) K T Parnaik sent his congratulations to General Dhiraj Seth, who has just been named India's 31st chief of the Army Staff.
Parnaik said he is confident the Army will stay strong and ready under Seth's leadership, while sticking to its core values.
Governor Parnaik urges fresh army planning
The governor pointed out that security challenges are changing fast, so the Army needs fresh ideas and smart planning.
He hopes General Seth will help keep regions like Arunachal Pradesh peaceful and stable.
Fun fact: Seth comes from a family with a strong military background (his father also served as a top general before retiring in 1997).