Arunachal Pradesh police rescue 19 trafficked children, 3 suspects held
India
Arunachal Pradesh police have rescued 19 children, including the youngest, who was around three years old, from a child trafficking network, following a complaint filed by the Namsai Child Welfare Committee.
Three suspects are now in custody, and the children were found across several towns including Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Naharlagun, Itanagar, and Longding.
Most rescued children under 8
Most of these children are under eight years old. Some were forced into domestic work or hotel jobs, with traffickers mainly preying on families struggling financially.
Police say monetary transactions ranging from around ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per child had taken place in some cases.
A special team is now digging deeper into the case to find out more.