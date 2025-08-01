Arunachal Pradesh village on edge after 3 elephant attacks in month

Forest officials are trying to come up with solutions

Forest officials are stepping up with round-the-clock patrols, handing out firecrackers to scare elephants away, and considering building surveillance towers and trenches with barbed wire.

Locals are being asked to cut down on food waste near their homes and plant king chili plants (which elephants really dislike) around their fields.

An emergency meeting is set soon to figure out more ways to keep people—and elephants—safe.