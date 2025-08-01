Next Article
Arunachal Pradesh village on edge after 3 elephant attacks in month
In Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, a wild elephant killed Jatphok Sawin in Thalot village on July 31—the third fatal attack in just a month.
Earlier, former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar and tea garden worker Dhiren Tati also lost their lives to elephants.
The community is understandably shaken and looking for answers.
Forest officials are trying to come up with solutions
Forest officials are stepping up with round-the-clock patrols, handing out firecrackers to scare elephants away, and considering building surveillance towers and trenches with barbed wire.
Locals are being asked to cut down on food waste near their homes and plant king chili plants (which elephants really dislike) around their fields.
An emergency meeting is set soon to figure out more ways to keep people—and elephants—safe.