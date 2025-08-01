Next Article
Char Dham Yatra: All stranded pilgrims accounted for
Heavy rain on July 30 triggered a landslide near Kedarnath, wiping out a key stretch of road and bringing the Char Dham Yatra to a halt.
Over 4,100 stranded pilgrims have been rescued so far, with everyone now accounted for.
Travel paused until at least August 2
The SDRF says all pilgrims are safe and cleanup is halfway done, but travel is still paused until at least August 2.
With 84 roads blocked across Uttarakhand—including major highways—heavy rain has made things tough for locals and travelers alike.
More landslides could happen if the downpours keep up, so safety is still the top priority right now.