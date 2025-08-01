Chhattisgarh: 4 people killed in wild elephant attacks in 2d

Details of the deceased

On July 30, Sanmet Bai was trampled inside her home in Bakila village.

That same day, Ram Korwa and his daughter Pyari lost their lives after being chased by elephants while returning from their farm in Bevra village.

On July 31, Mohar Sai Sairam was attacked near his paddy field in Devgarh village.

In a separate case on July 31 in Korba district, an elephant died after touching illegal electric wires set up for a borewell; three men have been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act for this incident.