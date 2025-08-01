SC stays Modi's defamation case against Tharoor, among other orders
The Supreme Court made several important calls on August 1.
It paused a Bombay High Court order that labeled 120 hectares in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg as "protected forest," so the city can keep using it as a landfill for now.
The court also said no to expanding the POSH Act (about workplace harassment) to political parties, and gave Madhya Pradesh the green light to restart paramedical admissions.
Court upholds rights of students, workers
These decisions touch a lot of lives—especially young people.
The SC put a hold on trial proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in PM Modi's defamation case, showing how it handles high-profile disputes.
It called out Delhi Police for letting a Russian woman leave India during a custody fight, stressing accountability from law enforcement.
Plus, by ordering a Delhi medical college to pay overdue stipends to MBBS interns from 2022, the court backed fair treatment for students and workers alike.