SC stays Modi's defamation case against Tharoor, among other orders India Aug 01, 2025

The Supreme Court made several important calls on August 1.

It paused a Bombay High Court order that labeled 120 hectares in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg as "protected forest," so the city can keep using it as a landfill for now.

The court also said no to expanding the POSH Act (about workplace harassment) to political parties, and gave Madhya Pradesh the green light to restart paramedical admissions.