Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang floods isolate villages, Mi-172 delivers rice
Severe floods and landslides have hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, cutting off villages like Rotte, Loglu, and Mane.
With roads washed out and bridges down, the state sent in a Mi-172 helicopter that made four trips to deliver 11.5 metric tons of rice to families who couldn't be reached by road.
Mi-172 evacuates 91, flies medical emergencies
The same chopper also evacuated 91 stranded people and flew out four medical emergencies to Pasighat for treatment.
Restoration work on key roads is ongoing with strict traffic controls so teams can clear debris safely.
Led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and local officials (and even some elephants helping carry supplies!), the relief effort is pulling together support from disaster management, health, food supply, and police departments.