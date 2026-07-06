Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang floods isolate villages, Mi-172 delivers rice

Mi-172 evacuates 91, flies medical emergencies

The same chopper also evacuated 91 stranded people and flew out four medical emergencies to Pasighat for treatment.

Restoration work on key roads is ongoing with strict traffic controls so teams can clear debris safely.

Led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and local officials (and even some elephants helping carry supplies!), the relief effort is pulling together support from disaster management, health, food supply, and police departments.