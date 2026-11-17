Aruppukottai construction worker Saravanakumar arrested for allegedly killing wife, neighbor
A tragic incident unfolded in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, where a 27-year-old construction worker named Saravanakumar was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Ponnalagu and their neighbor Anandaraj.
He suddenly arrived there with a machete and attacked both of them on November 16, after he warned them about the affair.
Police say attacker used machete, boulder
Police say Saravanakumar acted in a moment of rage, using a machete and a boulder to kill both victims.
Both families are now left devastated. Saravanakumar and Ponnalagu had three children together, while Anandaraj was also married.
The case is under active investigation as the local community tries to process the shocking news.