Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC April 20 over excise affidavit

CBI opposes Arvind Kejriwal recusal plea

Kejriwal's recusal plea followed a trial court clearing him in February due to lack of evidence from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI now opposes his move, saying it could set a tricky precedent for political cases.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj insists, the affidavit filed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on recusal should be accepted, arguing that justice depends on it and that the CBI has no right to object.

No word yet from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on this issue.