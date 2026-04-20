Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC April 20 over excise affidavit
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is heading to the Delhi High Court on April 20, hoping the court will officially accept his affidavit in the excise policy case.
He had earlier asked for Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma to step away from the case, citing possible conflicts since her children are empanelled with the Centre and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta allocates cases to them, but that request remains pending.
CBI opposes Arvind Kejriwal recusal plea
Kejriwal's recusal plea followed a trial court clearing him in February due to lack of evidence from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The CBI now opposes his move, saying it could set a tricky precedent for political cases.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj insists, the affidavit filed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on recusal should be accepted, arguing that justice depends on it and that the CBI has no right to object.
No word yet from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on this issue.